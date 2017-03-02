All-ages music festival set Sunday in Richland

An all-ages music festival is coming to Richland on Sunday.
The first-ever Filthy Famous Fest will feature 19 bands from the Tri-Cities, Spokane and Walla Walla, and is organized by Dirty River Entertainment, a new company formed by musicians John Jardine and Barefoot Randy.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Towne Crier, Emerald of Siam and Confluent Space Tri-Cities.
“Our aim is to feature local and regional acts within punk, grunge and alternative genres,” Jardine said.
The bands will be spread out among the three venues, which are all at or near the Uptown Shopping Center. The Dog House hotdog stand will be set up in front of Confluent to feed hungry festival-goers.
The musical lineup includes Deschamp, Ragtag Romantics and Boat Race Weekend from the Spokane area, Narrow Minded and When it Rains from Walla -Walla, and several Tri-City bands, including local punk luminaries Savage Henrys.
Jardine’s first-ever local show was a Savage Henrys set at the now-closed Ray’s Golden Lion, back when he was in high school.
The bands will be spread out among the three venues, which are all at or near the Uptown Shopping Center.
He and Barefoot Randy are organizing the festival to give young music fans — like he was — the chance to see good music up close and personal.
There aren’t many local live music options for underage fans, he said. And, “we created this event specifically for (them) to be able to come out and see a lot of terrific bands in one night,” Jardine said.
Cost is $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Pre-sale tickets are available from the bands set to play the festival and Dirty River Entertainment.
For more information, including a full list of bands, go to the event page on Facebook by searching for Filthy Famous Fest.
Comments