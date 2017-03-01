The Brothers Comatose once again bring rollicking roots music to Prosser

At a Brothers Comatose show, a few things are pretty much guaranteed: solid musicianship, lots of energy and lots of fun.
But beyond that, just about anything goes.
Take the last time the rowdy Bay Area string band played Brewminatti in Prosser: the guys made a spontaneously triumphant entrance running on stage like a prize fighters, they nearly blew the roof off the place with a rollicking mix of their own original songs and eclectic covers, and they capped off the night by inviting an audience member on stage for an impromptu — and beautifully executed — duet.
The guys will be joined by California folk rockers Rainbow Girls.
They left the audience cheering.
“They’re great fun,” said Marty Taylor, co-owner of Brewminatti. “They’re great musicians and they’re nice guys who put on a great stage show. It’s fantastic entertainment value.”
The band is heading back to Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., for a show March 7. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $17 and are on sale now at therootscellar.com. Taylor advised buying tickets in advance because the show is headed toward a sellout.
The Brothers Comatose is on tour promoting an EP of covers, as well as the band’s 2016 album City Painted Gold.
Ben Morrison, who plays guitar and shares lead vocalist duties in the band, said to expect songs from both at the Prosser show. Plus, a little of the spontaneous magic that made last year’s Brewminatti performance special.
“I love those moments when it’s not the same thing (as) every other time and you change the course of show or performance or song or whatever,” Morrison said.
The band’s The Covers EP: Volume 2 features bluegrass-infused takes on everything from Ryan Adams’ To Be Young (Is To Be Sad, Is To Be High) to CAKE’s Stickshifts And Safetybelts. A new video series, called Elevator Sessions, highlights those tracks. In it, the guys play the tunes live on packed elevators. The first couple videos are on the band’s YouTube channel.
For a taste of City Painted Gold’s magic, check out the songs from the infectious Brothers to the lovely Yohio.
The band also includes Ben Morrison’s younger brother, Alex, on banjo and vocals, plus Gio Benedetti on upright bass, Philip Brezina on fiddle and Ryan Avellone on mandolin.
The guys are looking forward to their Brewminatti return, Ben Morrison said. They had some of the best tacos they’d ever tasted down the street from the shop, and the energy was great, Morrison said.
“It was a cool, intimate, beautiful town in the middle of nowhere. Those places — not a lot of music comes through, so I feel like people are extra appreciative when people come to town,” he said. “We’re excited to get back on the road and make music for people.”
IF YOU GO
What: Performance by the rowdy roots band The Brothers Comatose.
When: 7 p.m. March 7. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser.
Cost: $17. Tickets are available at therootscellar.com.
