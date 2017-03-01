What’s happening in Tri-Cities for March 3-12

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Mar. 3
Comedy
Dwight Slade, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Combines guitar, percussion and aboriginal wind instruments. Call 509-946-9328.
Thunder Pony, rock, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badlandz, country, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. Call 509-946-6158.
Wine
Teach, Taste & Tour, 5-8 p.m. Mar. 3 to Mar. 3, Yakima Valley Vintners, 110 Grandridge Road, Grandview. Free. Presented by the students of the Winery Technology Program and the Wine Marketing Class of Yakima Valley College. Info: www.yakimavalleyvinters.com or call 509-882-7037.
sat | Mar. 4
Comedy
Dwight Slade, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Cell! Cell! Cell!, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B and soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Cedars Restaurant and Lounge, 355 North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick. Veronica Whitish and Dale Selch entertain with an eclectic mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and original music. Call 509-539-7271.
Jami Cooper, singer/songwriter from Richland, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-371-8300.
Marbin with Wabi Sabi, progressive jazz and rock from Chicago, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. Call 509-946-6158.
mon | Mar. 6
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Mar. 7
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
CBC Concert Band presents their Winter Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. They will feature a variety of repertoire, including Gandalf from European composer Johan Demeij’s Lord of the Rings Symphony, Maurten Lauredson’s Contre Qui, Rose; Ron Nelson’s Homage to Perotin; and the virtuosic Fantasia for Alto Saxophone and Band performed by CBC’s Dr. Collin Wilson. Special guests will be the Pasco High School Wind Ensemble. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Cale Moon, acoustic country from the Tri-Cities, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke Contest Prelims, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Winners will compete in the finals for cash prizes. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Mar. 8
Nightlife
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, jazz standards, show tunes, ballads and blues, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Making of a National Park: B Reactor & the Manhattan Project, 6-8 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Cost: $5. This class will offer an overview from a panel Hanford experts sharing the importance of the reactor during World War II and the Cold War, current tour information and the vision for the future of the park. This will be a moderated discussion followed by a question and answer session. Call 509-222-5080.
thu | Mar. 9
Comedy
Art Krug, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
WSU Extension Master Gardener Program, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Learn how to garden using straw bales. Call 509-735-3551.
Music
Robert Richardson Recital, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Featuring the finalists for the Robert Richardson Memorial scholarships. This recital is the final phase of a three-step process designed to select the top three candidates to receive the scholarship. Call 509-542-5531.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink — Pub Trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
J. R. R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
fri | Mar. 10
Art
Artist Talk with Joe Cantrell, 5-7 p.m., Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Road, Pendleton. No cover. Joe will discuss his experience as an artist-in-residence. Go to crowsshadow.org or call 541-276-3954.
Comedy
Art Krug, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Fulanito, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Dominican-American musical group that combines traditional merengue with other styles (specifically house, hip-hop and bachata ). Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Elwood, folk/Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Eminence Ensemble with Yak Attack, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Eminence Ensemble is a progressive rock/fusion quintet based out of Boulder, Colo. Yak Attack is a real, organic electronica. Call 509-946-9328.
Nerve Centr, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.
Sports
Prince George Cougars at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘The Last Five Years,’ 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $35 to $25 for adults; $18 for students. The intimate modern musical about two young New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Call 509-529-6500.
Theater
J. R. R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
sat | Mar. 11
Comedy
Art Krug, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony presents Shostakovich’s Fifth Concert, 7:30 .m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 to $55; $15 for students. Features Young Artist Competition winners. Call 509-943-6602.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper & Aaron Nelson, singer/songwriter from Richland, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Shelby Earl album release with Planes on Paper, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. For 21 and older. Planes on Paper is a Washington-based folk group. Call 509-529-6500.
Karaoke Contest Finals, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Ticket at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
J. R. R. Tolkiens’s ‘The Hobbit,’ 1 and 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786, ext. 5605.
sun | Mar. 12
Comedy
Jeff Dunham, 3 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue. Cost: $35.50 to $45.50. Call 800-325-7328 or go to www.ticketswest.com.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Nightlife
Bob Wayne and the Outlaw Carnies, rock and country outlaw, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bob Wayne carries the torch for the Outlaw Country tradition with a modern punkabilly snarl all of his own. Call 509-946-9328.
Comments