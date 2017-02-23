Richland Players to present ‘Cathedral’ on Feb. 26

The Richland Players is offering a one afternoon-only performance of Cathedral at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
The performance is at Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Admission is by donation and doors open at 1:30 p.m.
The Players will present the adaptation of the Raymond Carver short story at the upcoming Kaleidoscope 2017 festival. Money from the performance will with travel costs to the community theater festival, which runs March 2-4 in Tacoma.
Kristin Lerch is directing the Players’ production, which has a run time of less than 40 minutes.
