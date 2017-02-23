Christ the King School in Richland presents ‘Peter Pan Jr.’

Christ the King School is presenting Peter Pan Jr. on March 2-4.
Performances are at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1122 Long Ave., Richland.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. They’re available at the door.
More than 90 students in seventh and eighth grades are involved in the production on stage and behind the scenes.
Janice McIntyre is directing, with Sheila Gephart as music director and Susan Presti as choreographer.
The show is the Disney Jr. version of the classic tale, with all the favorite characters — from Peter Pan to Wendy, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook — making appearances, plus some additional ones for audiences to fall in love with. “We have six mermaids that Little Mermaid fans will recognize as Ariel’s sisters — Aquata, Atina, Allana, Adrina, Arista, and Adella,” McIntyre said. “Disney obviously had some fun adding many references to other productions. Even Captain Jack Sparrow is mentioned.”
Audiences all will recognize songs from I Can Fly to Following the Leader.
Comments