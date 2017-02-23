‘Rent’ brings message of love, hope to Toyota Center on Feb. 27

Danny Harris Kornfeld’s parents would blast Rent in the car while driving him to soccer practice.
It was the first Broadway cast recording he fully memorized, from beginning to end.
It was also his first Broadway show.
He saw Jonathan Larson’s iconic rock opera at about age 10.
He loved it, and one character in particular stood out: Mark, an aspiring filmmaker and narrator of the musical.
“He’s always been on my radar as a part I want to play,” Kornfield said.
He has the chance now.
Kornfield stars as Mark in the Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, which stops in the Tri-Cities on Feb. 27.
Showtime is 7 p.m in the Retter & Company Theatre at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Tickets still are available.
Rent centers on roommates Mark and Roger and their circle of friends — all struggling to make their art and make their way in early 90s New York.
The show was groundbreaking in its diversity. Roger has AIDS. Several characters are gay.
With its sweeping, rock-infused music and poignant, urgent message of “No day but today,” it became a veritable phenomenon — think Hamilton.
The 20th anniversary tour, presented by Jam Theatricals, “upholds the legacy of everything that’s come before in the show,” Kornfield said.
The music, the costumes, the staging — it’s all there. Along with a young new cast that brings its own energy.
“It’s a great story of friendship, love and loss, with incredible music and dancing. It’s such an eclectic score, with all sorts of pop influences from the 90s. People are getting the Rent they fell in love with,” Kornfield said.
Kornfield was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Michigan. He caught the acting bug while watching his cousin in a community theater production of Peter Pan.
“Seeing Peter Pan fly made me want to do that someday,” he said.
For Kornfield, being on stage is renewing.
“I’m the kind of person who gets my energy from going out and doing this. So being on the road and getting to experience different towns — it’s a dream come true,” he told the Herald.
People are getting the ‘Rent’ they fell in love with.
And being part of Rent is particularly special.
The show makes people think, ask questions, feel empathy.
When Kornfield was a kid listening to Rent in the car, “I didn’t know what AIDS was. I didn’t even know the idea of homosexuality. The show sparked so many questions for me. Having a piece like that, that has the potential to open people’s eyes and start those questions and teach and inform — it’s the best job in the world,” he said.
IF YOU GO
What: The 20th anniversary tour of the Broadway show Rent.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
Where: Retter & Company Theatre at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Cost: Tickets start at $37. A discount for groups of 10 or more is available.
Ticket can be purchased through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
