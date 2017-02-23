What’s happening in Tri-Cities for Feb.24-March 5

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Feb. 24
Comedy
Anthony K, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 7 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Battelle Film Club presents ‘10,000 Km,’ 7:30 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Alex and Sergi, a young Barcelona couple are thinking about starting a family when Alex, a photographer, is offered a one-year artistic residency in Los Angeles. The couple decide that Alex should go, though Sergi is unable to join her. Thus begins a long-distance relationship in which they find that modern technology has its limits in bridging the distance between them. Cost: $4; tickets at the door.
Music
Spectrum and Lazy Eye present Lazy Nightz, multiple acts, live hip-hop and freestyle jams, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
House Party, DJs play hip-hop, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. $1 off admission price with nonperishable food item. Free daily seminars with admission. Free re-admission with return stamp.
American Association of University Women Book Sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 West Rose Street, Walla Walla. Includes 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Each child receives a free book. Call 509-522-5240.
Barrels @ Brews, 3 p.m., Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Cost: $5. Live music at 7 p.m. Includes food trucks and heated tent. Call 509-380-0354.
Sons of Norway Lutefisk Dinner, First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for children under age 11. Call 509-375-0919 or email sol.land.lutefisk@gmail.com.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans junior hockey, pink ice nice to benefit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
Little Watts Children’s Series: Benjamin Franklin, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $10 for adults and $7 for youth. A fascinating and humorous romp with one of America’s most endearing historical characters. Geared toward grade-school audience; runs about an hour. Call 509-529-6500.
‘Footloose The Musical,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. Call 509-967-5504.
sat | Feb. 25
Comedy
Anthony K, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Life of Trees, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
American Association of University Women Book Sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 West Rose Street, Walla Walla. Inclues 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Each child receives a free book. Call 509-522-5240.
Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. $1 off admission price with nonperishable food item. Free daily seminars with admission. Free re-admission with return stamp.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Cost: $5. Music by Evan Egerer at 6 p.m. Includes food trucks and heated tent. Call 509-380-0354.
Nightlife
Chelsea Spence, harpist, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. Veronica Whitish and Dale Selch bring an eclectic and fun mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and original music. Call 509-539-7271.
CobraHawk/Happy Heartbreak, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. CobraHawk is a rock group from Ellensburg. Happy Heartbreak is indie-rock. Call 509-946-9382.
Theater
‘Footloose The Musical,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. Call 509-967-5504.
sun | Feb. 26
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Film
‘Saving Faith,’ a faith-based romantic comedy, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $5-$5.50. Concessions available for purchase. The film centers on Faith Scott, who runs a struggling theater in Tennessee. In a last-ditch effort to keep the theater’s doors open, Faith and her uncle decide to put on a Christmas show — in June. They face obstacles along the way. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
American Association of University Women Book Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 West Rose Street, Walla Walla. Includes 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Each child receives a free book. Call 509-522-5240.
Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. $1 off admission price with nonperishable food item. Free daily seminars with admission. Free re-admission with return stamp.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Cost: $5. Includes food trucks and heated tent. Call 509-380-0354.
Music
The Delta Bombers, from Las Vegas, 6-9 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Wallla. Rock ‘n’ roll fused with blues. Cost: $10. Call 509-526-5230.
mon | Feb. 27
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Rent,’ 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $35 and up. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Boheme, Rent follows a year in the lives of seven friends living in New York’s East Village who learn to follow their dreams without selling out. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
tue | Feb. 28
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke Contest Prelims, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Winners will compete in the finals for cash prizes. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Mar. 1
Nightlife
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Mar. 2
Comedy
Dwight Slade, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Phil Wickham, Christian artist, 6:30-8 p.m., Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $15 in advance, $18 at the door; $30 for VIP. Call 509-736-2086 or www.calvary-tricities.org.
Theater
‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. Call 509-946-6158.
fri | Mar. 3
Comedy
Dwight Slade, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Combines guitar, percussion and aboriginal wind instruments. Call 509-946-9328.
Debra Arlyn & The Goodness, from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badlandz, country, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. Call 509-946-6158.
sat | Mar. 4
Comedy
Dwight Slade, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Cell! Cell! Cell!, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B and soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Cedars Restaurant and Lounge, 355 North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick. Veronica Whitish and Dale Selch entertain with an eclectic mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and original music. Call 509-539-7271.
Jami Cooper, singer/songwriter from Richland, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-371-8300.
Marbin with Wabi Sabi, progressive jazz and rock from Chicago, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ 6:30-8 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. Call 509-946-6158.
Comments