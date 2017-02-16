Academy of Children’s Theatre plans fundraising gala Feb. 25

The Academy of Children’s Theatre is holding a Heart for the Arts fundraising gala Feb. 25.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
“We will be raising critical funds to ensure the continuing financial health and success of ACT and our programming, performances and outreach to youth and families in our community,” said information from ACT. The event includes entertainment, wines, auctions and food from Fat Olives.
Tickets are available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
Comments