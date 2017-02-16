Arts & Entertainment

February 16, 2017 9:25 PM

Academy of Children’s Theatre plans fundraising gala Feb. 25

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

The Academy of Children’s Theatre is holding a Heart for the Arts fundraising gala Feb. 25.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.

“We will be raising critical funds to ensure the continuing financial health and success of ACT and our programming, performances and outreach to youth and families in our community,” said information from ACT. The event includes entertainment, wines, auctions and food from Fat Olives.

Tickets are available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'The Great Wall' movie trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos