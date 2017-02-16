Artists, venues sought for Tri ART for Giving

The Arts Foundation of the Mid-Columbia is seeking artists and venues for the upcoming Tri ART for Giving exhibition. The registration deadline is Feb. 19.
Tri ART for Giving “gives artists and businesses an opportunity to showcase art and stimulate the minds and economy of our community. Since 2015, more than $11,000 has been awarded to artists and venues participating in the event,” a news release said.
This year’s event runs from April 27 to May 25.
For details and to sign up, go to artsfoundationmc.org.
