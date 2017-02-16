Arts & Entertainment

February 16, 2017 9:10 PM

Northwest folk duo Hank and Claire to perform Feb. 18 in Pasco

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

The Northwest folk duo Hank and Claire will perform Feb. 18 in Pasco.

Three Rivers Folklife Society is coordinating the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St.

Tickets are $14 for general admission and $12 for seniors and students.

They’re available at the Bookworm in Kennewick, Octopus’ Garden in Richland and at the door.

Hank and Claire will start out with a multimedia tribute to Pete Seeger, and then follow up with some original songs and covers of tunes by other artists.

Find more information at hanknclaire.com and facebook.com/3RiversFolklife.

