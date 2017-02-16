Northwest folk duo Hank and Claire to perform Feb. 18 in Pasco

The Northwest folk duo Hank and Claire will perform Feb. 18 in Pasco.
Three Rivers Folklife Society is coordinating the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St.
Tickets are $14 for general admission and $12 for seniors and students.
They’re available at the Bookworm in Kennewick, Octopus’ Garden in Richland and at the door.
Hank and Claire will start out with a multimedia tribute to Pete Seeger, and then follow up with some original songs and covers of tunes by other artists.
Find more information at hanknclaire.com and facebook.com/3RiversFolklife.
Comments