Reach center plans Great Backyard Bird Count event Feb. 18

The Reach center is holding a “Great Backyard Bird Count” event on Feb. 18.
The family friendly event will include short birding hikes “to help you learn about the basics of bird identification as you participate in an annual international bird census,” a news release said.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, military members and students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail in Richland.
