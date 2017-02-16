Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities presents the Brass Roots Trio on Feb. 25 in Pasco.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 1800 N. Road 72.
“Using trumpet, French horn and piano, (the group creates) symphonic sounds that melt into sultry jazz. They make three instruments sound like a small orchestra growing beautiful music. An operatic tenor among the Trio is a bonus,” a news release said.
The group plays everything from early Baroque gems to decadent tangos to American spirituals, “and the audience is always surprised and thrilled when the horn player breaks out into song with his brilliant tenor voice,” the release said.
The group includes Travis Heath on trumpet, Douglas Lundeen on French horn and vocals and and Rosetta Senkus Bacon on piano.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. A subscription for the rest of the Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities season also is available.
For more information, go to CommunityConcertsTC.org.
