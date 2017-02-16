Tickets still available for Lil Wayne show Feb. 23 in Kennewick

One of the most popular rappers working today will be in Kennewick on Feb. 23, and tickets still remain for the show.
The multiplatinum-selling Lil Wayne is bringing his Smoke Fest 2017 tour to the Toyota Center.
The up-and-coming artist Russ, who’s selling out shows around the country, will join him on stage.
Some Washington acts also will perform, including Bonaphied and the Tri-City-based West Coast Records crew.
“Let’s pack this out. A successful show only means more shows coming to the Tri-Cities,” said La Fonte Joe of Bonaphied Entertainment, who’s putting together the concert.
Remaining tickets start at $52.
Lil Wayne is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide.
He has won five Grammy Awards, including a 2017 Best Rap Performance statue for No Problem with Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz.
Russ is a rising rapper, singer and producer from Atlanta who’s signed to Columbia Records. His song What They Want recently was certified gold.
“Any Lil Wayne performance is very high-energy. Lil Wayne in Kennewick — it doesn’t get any bigger than that. And (audience members) are really, really getting a big performance by having Russ there as well,” said Joe, who’s based in Yakima.
Joe is a show promoter and organizer, and he also performs as part of Bonaphied.
He said a good turnout for the Lil Wayne show will allow him to bring more big-name acts to the Tri-Cities. An announcement of a high-profile April show is expected soon, he said.
Tickets to the Smoke Fest 2017 concert are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
IF YOU GO
What: Lil Wayne and his Smoke Fest 2017 tour, featuring special guest Russ and others.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Where: Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Cost: Remaining tickets start at $52. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
