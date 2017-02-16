Camerata Music to present Telegraph Quartet on Feb. 18 in Richland

The acclaimed San Francisco group Telegraph Quartet will perform Feb. 18 in Richland.
The show is the latest in Camerata Musica’s current season. It starts at 8 p.m. at Battelle Auditorium on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus.
The quartet includes violinists Eric Chin, Joseph Maile and Pei-Ling Lin and cellist Jeremiah Shaw.
The group formed in 2013 and quickly won the Grand Prize in the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, a news release said. Last year, the quartet won the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition, which includes a performance at Carnegie Hall.
In Richland, Telegraph Quartet will perform Haydn’s opus known as The Bird, selections from Dvorak’s Cypresses and a string quartet opus by Schumann.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts. The group doesn’t charge admission and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating.
The group’s patrons — who donate $100 or more a year — are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 509-946-1175 or email nhdoran@charter.net.
