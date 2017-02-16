RadCon promises fun, inclusion and celebration of fandom Feb. 17-19 in Pasco

Eric Colbert has been going to RadCon for years — ever since he was old enough to drive himself.
The annual science fiction/fantasy convention is a great time, he said — all about fun, inclusion and celebration of fandom.
And this year’s event promises to be no different. RadCon runs Feb. 17-19 at the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco.
Highlights range from a costume contest to late night dances, fight demonstrations, films, vendors and board, card and role playing games galore, said Colbert, who is serving as chairman of this year’s event.
In the evening Feb. 18, the Seattle-based medieval fusion fire troupe Ignition will perform its fire show — and that’s not to be missed, Colbert said.
It’s dazzling, daring and up-close-and-personal, he said, noting that “you can feel the heat from the fire.”
RadCon costs $45 for the weekend, with children 12 and younger admitted for free with a paying adult.
Online registration has closed, but on-site registration opens at noon Feb. 17.
Several visiting professionals are scheduled to be on hand, from artists and writers to costumers and cosplay specialists.
Guests of honor include Todd McCaffrey, Andy vanOverberghe, Cathy Plesko, John Goff, Clay Cooper, Dragon Dronet and John Dalmas.
For more information, including schedule details, go to radcon.org.
IF YOU GO
What: RadCon science fiction/fantasy convention.
When: Feb. 17-19.
Where: Red Lion Hotel in Pasco.
Cost: $45 for the weekend. Kids 12 and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.
