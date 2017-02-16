What’s happening in Tri-Cities for Feb. 17-26

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Feb. 17
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. The University of Washington is a member of the clean comedy division of EntertainmentMax. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6 per. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Sons of Norway Lutefisk Dinner, First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Cost: $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 11 and under. Call 509-375-0919 or email sol.land.lutefisk@gmail.com.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, saxophone quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Quinell, Harris & Jeff, Supperclub, VHS, Mark Brainard, Meseret Fesser, indie, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Footloose The Musical,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. Call 509-967-5504.
sat | Feb. 18
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. The University of Washington graduate, he recently won the Seattle Comedy Competition. Rick is a member of the clean comedy division of EntertainmentMax. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
3rd annual Craft Brew and Bacon Festival, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $30.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Association Fiddle and Variety Show, 6-9 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free. Old time fiddling, western music and bluegrass acts. Call 509-591-0710.
Camerata Musica: The Telegraph Quartet, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Free, but donations accepted. San Francisco string quartet playing selections by Haydn, Dvorak and Schumann. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, hometown bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
McTuff, jazz heavyweights from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Footloose The Musical,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. Call 509-967-5504.
sun | Feb. 19
Dance
Afternoon jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 509-943-9414.
mon | Feb. 20
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Feb. 21
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke Contest Prelims, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Winners will compete in the finals for cash prizes. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Human Trafficking in Tri Cities, 7-8 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Discussion on the troubling realities of human trafficking, and the policies and efforts available to deal with it locally. Call 509-396-9104.
wed | Feb. 22
Nightlife
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Feb. 23
Comedy
Anthony K, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink — Pub Trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Feb. 24
Comedy
Anthony K, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 7 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Spectrum and Lazy Eye present Lazy Nightz, multiple acts, live hip-hop and freestyle jams, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
House Party, DJs play hip-hop, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Cost: $5. Music from Run from Cover at 7 p.m. Includes food trucks and heated tent. Call 509-380-0354.
American Association of University Women Book Sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 West Rose Street, Walla Walla. Inclues 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Each child receives a free book. Call 509-522-5240.
Theater
Little Watts Children’s Series: Benjamin Franklin, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $10 for adults and $7 for youth. A fascinating and humorous romp with one of America’s most endearing historical characters. Geared toward grade-school audience; runs about an hour. Call 509-529-6500.
‘Footloose The Musical,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. Call 509-967-5504.
sat | Feb. 25
Comedy
Anthony K, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Life of Trees, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
American Association of University Women Book Sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 West Rose Street, Walla Walla. Inclues 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Each child receives a free book. Call 509-522-5240.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Cost: $5. Music by Evan Egerer at 6 p.m. Includes food trucks and heated tent. Call 509-380-0354.
Nightlife
Chelsea Spence, harpist, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. Veronica Whitish and Dale Selch bring an eclectic and fun mix of classic and current country, folk, pop, rock and original music. Call 509-539-7271.
CobraHawk/Happy Heartbreak, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. CobraHawk is a rock group from Ellensburg. Happy Heartbreak is indie-rock. Call 509-946-9382.
Theater
‘Footloose The Musical,’ 7-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets available at the door. Call 509-967-5504.
sun | Feb. 26
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Film
‘Saving Faith,’ a faith-based romantic comedy, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $5-$5.50. Concessions available for purchase. The film centers on Faith Scott, who runs a struggling theater in Tennessee. In a last-ditch effort to keep the theater’s doors open, Faith and her uncle decide to put on a Christmas show — in June. They face obstacles along the way. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
American Association of University Women Book Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 West Rose Street, Walla Walla. Inclues 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs. Each child receives a free book. Call 509-522-5240.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Cost: $5. Includes food trucks and heated tent. Call 509-380-0354.
Music
The Delta Bombers, from Las Vegas, 6-9 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S Spokane St., Walla Wallla. Rock ‘n’ roll fused with blues. Cost: $10. Call 509-526-5230.
