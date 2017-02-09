Walla Walla Symphony to present pops concert Feb. 14

The Walla Walla Symphony is presenting a pops concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Cordiner Hall on the Whitman College campus.
Vocalists Christine La Fond, Savannah Smith and Vivian Scott will join members of the symphony for Starlets – The Women of Song.
The concert “celebrates legendary female singers from the past 50 years and will feature hits like Holiday by Madonna, I’m Every Woman by Whitney Houston, Hero by Mariah Carey, Power of Love by Celine Dion and more,” a news release said.
Lance Inouye, artistic director of the Portland Concert Opera and music director of the Lewis & Clark College Orchestra, is the guest conductor.
Tickets are $18-29 for adults, $10 to 16 for university/college students with ID, and $5 for ages 18 and younger. They’re available at wwsymphony.org, 509-529-8020, at the symphony office and at the door.
Comments