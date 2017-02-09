The Dmitri Matheny Group to perform Feb. 10 in Walla Walla

Gesa Power House Theatre will present Jazz Noir by The Dmitri Matheny Group at 7p.m. Feb. 10.
“The group’s signature sound pleases both crowds and critics, balancing fresh, original works with familiar jazz classics, hard bop, west coast cool and selections from their 10 critically-acclaimed albums,” a news release said.
The group includes Matheny on the flugelhorn, Greg Yasinitsky on saxophone, Matt Cooper on piano, Luke McKern on bass and Mark Emerson on drums.
Matheny has performed with the Temptations, the Four Tops, Bobby Rydell, and Frankie Avalon and the O’Jays, appeared on more than 70 albums and scored films and other projects.
Tickets are $24-$29 for adults and $18 for students. They’re available at 509-529-6500 or phtww.com.
