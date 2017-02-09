Hanford High’s production of ‘Seussical The Musical’ continues in Richland

Hanford High School’s drama department production of Seussical The Musical continues this weekend.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 15, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the school, 450 Hanford St. Richland.
The show is a “musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ famous books,” a news release said. “This whimsical show with few spoken parts but tons of music will keep young and old on the edge of their seats.”
Tickets are $12 to $15, depending on the seat. They’re available at the school and Adventures Underground in the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland.
Hanford Drama is partnering with The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia on a book drive during each performance. Each donation of a new or gently used is good for a raffle ticket. The prize is a literature basket.
