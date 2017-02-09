‘Lone Star Love Potion’ romantic comedy on stage in Prosser

Valley Theater Company is presenting Lone Star Love Potion at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser.
Regular performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 17-18 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12. A special Valentine’s Day performance and dinner is set Feb. 14. It starts at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the play.
Lone Star Love Potion is a romantic comedy. The local production stars Naomi Alhadeff, Peter Cole, Bryce Rude, Amy Householder, Heather Ruane, Patty Cook and Art Klym.
It’s produced by Kacie Askew and Linda Watson.
Tickets are $12 adults and $10 seniors and students. They’re available at Adventures Underground in Richland, Patnode’s True Value Hardware in Benton City, Sixth Street Art Gallery and Bonnie’s Vine and Gift in Prosser, Bleyhl in Grandview, MOM’s Candy Apples in Sunnyside, at the door and at ThePrincessTheatre.net.
Valentine’s Day Dinner tickets are $40. They must be purchased in advance and are available online and at the Richland and Prosser outlets.
Comments