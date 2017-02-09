Tickets still available for Harlem Globetrotters in Kennewick on Friday

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Kennewick on Feb. 10.
The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center. Tickets are still available and start at $25.50.
The world famous basketball stars have some surprises in store, including using a 4-point line. “The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket — 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line,” a news release said.
“The Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans,” the release said.
