‘Looking Glass’ playwrights to attend Feb. 12 CBC performance

Columbia Basin College’s Looking Glass continues in Pasco.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
The playwrights, Michael Sutton and Cynthia Mandelberg, will be in the audience for the Feb. 12 show and have agreed to an “talkback” with the audience following the show.
The play centers on Charles Dodgson, a 19th century English mathematician and writer. Dodgson is best known by his pen name, Lewis Carroll, under which he wrote Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, among other titles.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They’re available at Adventures Underground in Richland, J.D.’s Time Center in Kennewick, the CBC bookstore and at the door.
Comments