Things to do in Tri-Cities for Feb. 10-19

fri | Feb. 10
Comedy
Nick Turner, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. He is a Texas-born, Virginia-raised, New York-based comedian. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 7 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Howard Crosby Benefit Concert, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Donation only. The nephew of the late Bing Crosby will perform a range of hits with pianist Randy Kaping. The concert will also feature Christ the King School’s fifth-grade choir. Call 509-946-6158.
Nightlife
Folk Inception, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Folk/newgrass from Spokane. Call 509-946-9328.
Rising Enemy, The Nixon Rodeo, Elephant Gun Riot, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Jazz Noir featuring Dmitri Matheny, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $24-$29. They put a fresh spin on familiar TV and movie themes, and includes new works and jazz classics. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $25 and up. Info: www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Seussical the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $12-$15. A musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ books. Call 509-967-6500.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15 Mel Brooks’ musical comedy about a show designed to be a flop. Call: 509-529-3683.
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Tickets bought online are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Feb. 11
Comedy
Nick Turner, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. He is a Texas-born, Virginia-raised, New York-based comedian. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Life of Trees, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Pot O’ Gold: A Gaelic Gala, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Will benefit the Mid-Columbia Symphony, Mastersingers and Musical Theater. There is a Celtic/Irish/Scottish theme. There will be dinner, live entertainment and auction. Cost: $100. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A blend of smooth jazz, standards, Latin and retro pop. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Road, Benton City. An eclectic fun mix of classic and current country, folk, pop and rock. Call 509-539-7271.
Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
5th annual Winter Birds, 9 a.m.-noon., McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 311 Lake Road, Burbank. Free. Includes live birds, wildlife films, family activities and a nature hike. Call 509-546-8300.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Seussical the Musical,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $12-$15. A musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ books. Call 509-967-6500.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15 Mel Brooks’ musical comedy about a show designed to be a flop. Call: 509-529-3683.
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Tickets bought online are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Feb. 12
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Brandon Ridenour, , trumpeter and composer, 3-5 p.m., Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave. Cost: adults $30, students $5. Call 509-839-5222.
Theater
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ 2:30-5 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Tickets bought online are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call 509-786-2180.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 2 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
mon | Feb. 13
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Feb. 14
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke Contest Prelims, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Winners will compete in the finals for cash prizes. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Love. Dine. Laugh., 7-9 p.m., The Garden Tri-Cities, 6811 West Okanogan Place, Kennewick. Kids ages six weeks through fifth grade can dress up in their favorite princess or pirate attire. Or they can make their own pirate hats and princess tiaras at the party! Drop off the kids while you and your special someone attend “Love. Dine. Laugh.” Register you’re child here: thegardentricities.com/you/k-i-c-k/ 509-735-1650 2/14 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Theater
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ special performance, 5:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $40. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Call 509-786-2180.
wed | Feb. 15
Film
‘Saving Faith,’ a faith-based romantic comedy, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $5-$5.50. Concessions available for purchase. The film centers on Faith Scott, who runs a struggling theater in Tennessee. In a last-ditch effort to keep the theater’s doors open, Faith and her uncle decide to put on a Christmas show — in June. They face obstacles along the way. Call 509-786-2180.
Nightlife
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Feb. 16
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. The University of Washington graduate, he recently won the Seattle Comedy Competition. Rick is a member of the clean comedy division of EntertainmentMax. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
The Ancient Fruitcake: What Really, Really Old Food Tells Us about History, Culture, Love and Memory, 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Discover the foods archeologists have found buried with mummies, the petrified banana so appealing it sparked a Banana Museum, the 350-year-old fruitcake handed down through generations, 2000-year-old bog butter; and the pickle that has been in a jar since the 1860s. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Geeks Who Drink — Pub Trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Feb. 17
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. The University of Washington graduate, he recently won the Seattle Comedy Competition. Rick is a member of the clean comedy division of EntertainmentMax. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Sons of Norway Lutefisk Dinner, First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Cost: $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 11 and under. Call 509-375-0919 or email sol.land.lutefisk@gmail.com.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, saxophone quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Quinell, Harris & Jeff, Supperclub, VHS, Mark Brainard, Meseret Fesser, indie, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Feb. 18
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. The University of Washington graduate, he recently won the Seattle Comedy Competition. Rick is a member of the clean comedy division of EntertainmentMax. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
3rd annual Craft Brew and Bacon Festival, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $30.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Association Fiddle and Variety Show, 6-9 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free. Old time fiddling, western music and bluegrass acts. Call 509-591-0710.
Camerata Musica: The Telegraph Quartet, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Free, but donations accepted. San Francisco string quartet playing selections by Haydn, Dvorak and Schumann. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, hometown bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
McTuff, jazz heavyweights from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Feb. 19
Dance
Afternoon jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 509-943-9414.
