Spokane-based Folkinception bringing Americana-folk-rock to Richland

Folkinception’s first show could have been disastrous.
Matt Mitchell, the Americana-folk-rock group’s founder, was part of a different band that won a prime opening slot at the Knitting Factory in Spokane.
But that band suddenly broke up. Mitchell didn’t want to lose the gig, so he recruited some musician friends to form a last-minute ensemble.
The new bandmates didn’t get to practice together before the show. Some only met that day.
“It was like cramming for an exam,” recalls Jeff Nordvall, who took the stage that night about six years ago.
But it worked. Folkinception rocked the show and has been making acclaimed music together ever since.
The band stops in Richland on Feb. 10 for a show at Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave.
The Holy Broke also is set to play. Music starts at 9 p.m., with a $5 cover.
The Spokane-based Folkinception includes Mitchell on piano, organ, accordion, guitar, harmonica and vocals; Nordvall on guitar and vocals; Heather Montgomery on fiddle and vocals; John Bottelli on cello; Seth Carey on bass; and Kent Ueland on drums.
The band is at work on its second full-length album, set to drop later this year. And it’s fresh off two well-received shows with the Coeur d’Alene Symphony.
A pair of recordings from the shows are posted available for streaming on the band’s website and Bandcamp page, and they’re stunning — the lovely, lonesome Great Northern and the lush, melodic Dreams.
Mitchell handles primary songwriting duties for the band, churning out thoughtful, soulful tunes that still manage to rock.
The Inlander called Mitchell and company “experts at building a song from a whisper to a roar” and said audience members shouldn’t be surprised to find their toes tapping during a set.
Mitchell said the group is excited to play Richland. He promises a good time.
“We’ve been together long enough —we’ve sort of put our time in. We really do deliver a legit performance. And the music is pretty accessible to a lot of preferences,” he said. “But I want people to come out and judge for themselves.”
IF YOU GO
What: The Spokane-based Americana-folk-rock band Folkinception, with The Holy Broke.
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Where: Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Cost: $5.
