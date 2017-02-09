Academy of Children’s Theatre brings ‘Sherlock Holmes’ to Richland stage

Brandon Harbo has taken the stage in everything from Tom Sawyer to Ac
Last December, he played George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life.
Starting Feb. 10, he’s taking on another iconic character. The 18-year-old plays the title role in Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Sherlock Holmes.
The show is a lot of fun, he said.
“It may not be what people are used to with Sherlock Holmes — like the Robert Downey Jr. movies. There are no big fight scenes,” Harbo said. “(Instead), it’s more about the wits. Sherlock Holmes using his wits to battle Professor Moriarty.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 17-18, and at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19 at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way.
The play was penned in 1899, with Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle involved.
It features the beloved detective, along with his loyal assistant Dr. Watson and archenemy Moriarty.
The century-old story has a flare of melodrama, and “that was something we tried to play up,” said Josh Darby, director.
“There are over-dramatic moments, heightened emotions and comedy that comes out of that,” he said.
Darby said the cast and crew have worked hard and put together a good show, even with rehearsal time cut short by bad weather.
September Theriault is producing. The cast includes 24 actors ages 9 to adult.
Jackson Yale, a junior at Columbia High School in Burbank, plays Moriarty, and Taylor Riley, a Homelink freshman, plays Watson.
Harbo said working on the production has been rewarding.
He loves acting — has ever since his first taste of it in a grade school play. He’s taken part in several ACT productions and also performed with Richland Players and Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre.
The joy for him comes from creating and embodying a character.
“When I’m on stage, I try to be in the moment as that character,” he said.
After high school — Harbo is a senior at Delta High in Pasco — he plans to study business at Washington State University and then pursue a career in the fashion industry.
He expects acting to remain a part of his life.
Brandon Harbo, plays Sherlock in the ACT play
“It’s definitely something that’s fun to do after you’re done with work or school. You can go and rehearse and bring a story to life. It’s just fun,” he said.
Darby directed Harbo in his first-ever ACT production — Tom Sawyer — years ago. And it’s been special to watch him grow and stretch as an actor over the years, he said.
Harbo is especially good in Holmes, the director said.
“He is a very witty, smart guy and it’s fun to see him bring a witty, smart guy to life,” Darby said.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $9 for children 12 and younger.
They’re available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org, by calling 509-943-6027 or at the ACT office.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
