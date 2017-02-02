Howard Crosby, nephew of Bing Crosby, to perform Feb. 10 in Richland

Howard Crosby, nephew of the legendary singer Bing Crosby, will perform Feb. 10 at a benefit concert for Christ the King School in Richland.
Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1111 Stevens Drive.
Crosby will perform songs made famous by his uncle and numerous other artists over the last 75 years. He’ll be accompanied by pianist Randy Kaping.
The fifth grade choir from Christ the King also will take part, along with young pianist Luke Liebert.
“We think this show will have something for everyone, songs that people know and love and are instantly recognizable with the artist who made them famous,” Crosby said in a news release.
The performance will include an intermission with light refreshments. Admission is by donation.
