Academy of Children’s Theatre presenting ‘Sherlock Holmes’ in February

Academy of Children’s Theatre in Richland is presenting a staging of the classic book Sherlock Holmes in February.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 17-18 and 3 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19 at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way.
Tickets are available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org, by calling 509-943-6027 or at ACT.
They cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and teens 13 to 18 and $9 for children 12 and younger.
The show features a cast of 24 actors, age 9 to adult. It starts Brandon Harbo, a Delta High School senior, as Sherlock Holmes, with Jackson Yale as Professor Moriarity and Taylor Riley as Dr. Watson.
Josh Darby is directing, with September Theriault serving as producer.
Student director is Dylan Harbo and assistant director is Tamara Pomponia.
Comments