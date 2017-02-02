Princess Theatre holding screenings of new film ‘Saving Faith’

The Princess Theatre in Prosser will play host to Eastern Washington’s only screenings of the new film Saving Faith.
The screenings are at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 15 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
Tickets are $5 at the door or $5.50 online at squareup.com/store/princess-theatre.
The film premiered last month. It centers on Faith Scott, who runs a struggling theater in Tennessee. In a last-ditch effort to keep the theater’s doors open, Faith and her uncle decide to put on a Christmas show — in June. They face obstacles along the way.
The film includes cameos by Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Buddy Jewell, the Gatlin Brothers, Phil Vassar and Olympian Scott Hamilton.
The Princess Theatre is at 1228 Meade Ave.
