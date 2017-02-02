Arts & Entertainment

Richland Players’ ‘Our Lady of the Tortilla’ continues in Richland

Richland Players’ production of Our Lady of the Tortilla continues this weekend.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Players’ theater, 608 The Parkway.

The play centers on Dolores, a pious woman who sees the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla — setting off media storm during an already eventful weekend for her family.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and the military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org and the theater box office.

