What’s happening in the Mid-Columbia for Feb. 3-12

fri | Feb. 3
Comedy
Jeremy Whitman, from Seattle, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mastersingers: ‘Reconciliation,’ 7:30 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St. Cost: $22 advance, $25 door, K-12 free. Joint concert with Women’s and Boys’ choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Ambient music. Call 509-946-9328.
Strengthen What Remains/Stealing Spoons/Four on the Floor, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Groove Principal, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘Annie,’ 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $57-$82. Musical adapted from comic strip that ran from 1924-2010. www.ticketmaster.com.
‘Seussical the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $12-$15. A musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ books. Call 509-967-6500.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15 Mel Brooks’ musical comedy about a show designed to be a flop. Call: 509-529-3683.
sat | Feb. 4
Comedy
Brad Upton, 6:30-11 p.m., Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. Cost: $30. Benefit for Richland High Class of 2017 drug- and alcohol-free graduation party. Event also includes silent auction, dessert dash. Email rhsbombers
2017@gmail.com or call 509-554-6543.
Jeremy Whitman, from Seattle, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 2 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mastersingers: ‘Reconciliation,’ 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St. Cost: $22 advance, $25 door, K-12 free. Joint concert with Women’s and Boys’ choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
The Romantics, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and the Brahms Double Concerto for Violin & Cello.
Nightlife
Rain City Ramblers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Bluegrass/string band. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 8-10 p.m., Copper Top Tap House, 5453 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick. First anniversary celebration. Bring your own food or have it delivered; complimentary snacks. Call 509-539-7271.
Film
‘Saving Faith,’ 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $5-$5.50. Faith-based romantic comedy. Call 509-786-2180.
Planetarium shows, titles not yet announced, 2 and 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Seussical the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $12-$15. A musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ books. Call 509-967-6500.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15 Mel Brooks’ musical comedy about a show designed to be a flop. Call: 509-529-3683.
sun | Feb. 5
Art
Felicia Follum/ ‘Empty Bowls’ reception, 1-3 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-943-9815.
Theater
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
‘The Producers,’ 2 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15 Mel Brooks’ musical comedy about a show designed to be a flop. Call: 509-529-3683.
mon | Feb. 6
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Feb. 7
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Life Boat Debate, 6 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Have you ever wondered who you would choose to come with you if there was one last life boat remaining after some catastrophic event? Now you get that chance. Professors from CBC will provide evidence and argument in an effort to convince students their discipline should be chosen. Call 509-542-5531.
Music
Karaoke Contest Prelims, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Winners will compete in the finals for cash prizes. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Feb. 8
Nightlife
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
thu | Feb. 9
Comedy
Nick Turner, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. He is a Texas-born, Virginia-raised, New York-based comedian. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Mix of old time, old country and bluegrass. Call 509-591-0710.
Misc.
Doktor Kaboom, 10 a.m. and noon, The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $5. Doktor Kaboom performs original interactive science comedy shows for audiences of all ages. Info: https://capitoltheatre.org.
Tips for Starting Seeds Indoors, 6:30 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St. Free. Call 509-545-5400.
Nightlife
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Geeks Who Drink — Pub Trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
About The Book: Lit Fest, 6 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco. Free (food and beverages available for purchase). The book talkers will choose one of their favorite novels or nonfiction works to explore for a few minutes and then take attendee’s questions. At the end of the presentations, other book suggestions are welcomed from the audience. Call 509-783-9844.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Feb. 10
Comedy
Nick Turner, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. He is a Texas-born, Virginia-raised, New York-based comedian. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 7 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Howard Crosby Benefit Concert for Christ the King, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Donation only. The nephew of the late Bing Crosby will perform a range of hits with pianist Randy Kaping. The concert will also feature Christ the King School’s fifth-grade choir. Call 509-946-6158.
Nightlife
Folk Inception, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Folk/newgrass from Spokane. Call 509-946-9328.
Rising Enemy, The Nixon Rodeo, Elephant Gun Riot, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Jazz Noir featuring Dmitri Matheny, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $24-$29. They put a fresh spin on familiar TV and movie themes, and includes new works and jazz classics. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $25 and up. Info: www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Tickets bought online are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Feb. 11
Comedy
Nick Turner, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. He is a Texas-born, Virginia-raised, New York-based comedian. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Life of Trees, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Pot O’ Gold: A Gaelic Gala, Mid-Columbia Arts fundraiser, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $100. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A blend of smooth jazz, standards, Latin and retro pop. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Road, Benton City. An eclectic fun mix of classic and current country, folk, pop and rock. Call 509-539-7271.
Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Tickets bought online are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Feb. 12
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
‘Lone Star Love Potion,’ 2:30-5 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $10-$13. The reading of a wealthy Texan’s will, stranded heirs and a potential love potion create hilarious hijinks in this adult comedy. Rated PG-13. Tickets bought online are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Call 509-786-2180.
Theater
‘Looking Glass,’ 2 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and seniors. Buy at Adventures Underground, J.D.’s Time Center and the CBC bookstore. Get a glimpse into the life of Dodgson (Lewis Carroll’s real name) and the real people that became characters in his books. Rated PG for sensitive content. Call 509-542-5531.
