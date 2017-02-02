Pasco High School drama department presents double feature

Pasco High School’s drama department is presenting two plays Feb. 2-4 and 10-11 in a double feature event at the school.
The plays are Almost, Maine and 9 Worst Breakups of All Time.
Almost, Maine will be the main event on Feb. 2-4 and 10, with performances of the play about small town life at 7 p.m. At those performances, scenes from 9 Worst Breakups of All Time will be performed at 6:30 p.m. as an opening act.
Then on Feb. 11, Breakups takes center stage, with a performance of the full show at 2 p.m. Scenes of from Almost, Maine will be performed afterward as an encore.
Breakups is about bad breakups throughout history.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, although the first 50 tickets will be sold for $5.
They’re available at Pasco High’s ASB office, from drama students and at the door.
Pasco High is at 1108 N. 10th Ave.
Comments