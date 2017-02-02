Spokane rockers to perform Feb. 10

The modern hard rock band Elephant Gun Riot will perform Feb. 10 at Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland.
Three other bands also are set to take the stage that night, including The Nixon Rodeo from Spokane, Volcanoes on the Sun from Pasco and Rising Enemy from Kennewick.
Music starts at 9 p.m. The show is for 21 and older. Cover is $5.
Elephant Gun Riot formed in 2013 and includes vocalist Caitlin Rose, guitarists Zach Wirchak and Sean Ciolli, bassist Patrick Rooks and drummer Mike Lowe.
The group’s full-length debut album, called Elephant Gun Riot, was released last July. The group also has a 2014 EP called Sic Infit.
The band has shared the stage with groups from Buckcherry to Righteous Vendetta and Letters from the Fire.
More on the band: elephantgunriot.com.
Comments