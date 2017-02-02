Columbia Basin College brings ‘Looking Glass’ to Pasco stage

The cast and crew of Columbia Basin College’s Looking Glass already had a short production schedule, with just 19 rehearsal days.
Then came the recent torrent of snow, freezing rain and canceled activities, and the schedule got even shorter.
But come opening night, the show will be ready, said director Jim Wutzke.
“I can’t emphasize enough how awesome (the cast and crew) have been. They’ve worked really hard, getting a lot done in a short amount of time,” he said.
Looking Glass opens Feb. 9 at the CBC theater in Pasco, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
The play, by Michael Sutton and Cynthia Mandelberg, centers on Charles Dodgson, a 19th century English mathematician and writer.
Dodgson is best known by his pen name, Lewis Carroll, under which he wrote Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, among other titles.
A theme of the play is the importance of hanging onto childlike silliness and wonder, the director said.
The play blends fact and fiction, showing how real characters in Dodgson’s life became immortalized in his Alice works and world.
Audiences will be entertained, Wutzke said.
“People are definitely going to laugh. They’re going to think,” Wutzke said. “We’re hoping they’ll moved in their own life to be a little more silly and frivolous and be OK with that.”
Wutzke has a long history with Looking Glass. The CBC professor directed it once before, and he performed in it as an actor 30-some years ago.
This latest production is particularly special to him, though. His son, Cooper Wutzke, 19, plays Dodgson.
“It’s been a joy for me to do this play with him,” Jim Wutzke said. “He’s grown up with me talking about theater, so he understands a lot of what I’m saying on another level. I feel blessed to be able to have this opportunity.”
Cooper has been having fun too.
“It’s really rewarding because you’re comfortable with your director on another level. We talk about the play (outside rehearsal). He’s OK with me giving input,” Cooper said. “I think it’s a really unique experience for both of us.”
Along with Cooper, the cast includes Ronn Campbell, Victoria Coronado, Alex Eberle, Jill Faulk, Tim Harris, Anjuli Herr, Benjamin Howard, Michael Jackson, Lauryn Meacham, Paige Morrow, Ricardo Orta, Andrew Pogue, David Rommereim, Andrew Spurlock and Hunter Spurlock.
Like his dad, Cooper said the group will be ready for opening night and audiences will have fun with Dodgson, Alice and the rest.
“What I like about it the most is, the characters are so unique and you really get a sense of who each character is,” Cooper said. “Every character has depth.”
The play is rated PG.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They’re available at Adventures Underground in Richland, J.D.’s Time Center in Kennewick, the CBC bookstore and at the door.
