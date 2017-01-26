Mid-Columbia Symphony to perform Tchaikovsky on Jan. 29 in Richland

Mid-Columbia Symphony’s latest concert will include a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.
It is planned at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The concert is part of the symphony’s Circle of Fifths series, which includes performances of some beloved composers’ fifth symphonies.
Tchaikovsky was a 19th Century Russian composer whose works include Swan Lake, Nutcracker and The Seasons.
The Jan. 29 concert also will include Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances featuring the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
The symphony’s conductor is Nicholas Wallin.
Tickets range from $27 to $55 for adults. Student tickets are available for $15.
Tickets are available at midcolumbiasymphony.org, by emailing adm@midcolumbiasymphony.org, or at the symphony office at 1177 Jadwin Ave., Suite 103, in Richland.
