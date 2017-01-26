Arts & Entertainment

January 26, 2017 2:30 PM

Battelle Film Club’s spring 2017 series kicks off Jan. 27 in Richland

By Sara Schilling

Battelle Film Club’s latest series kicks off Jan. 27 with New Zealand’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

All films are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland.

Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Series passes to all the films are $16.

All foreign language films are subtitled in English.

Here’s the schedule:

▪  Jan. 27, Hunt for the Wilderpeople. The adventure comedy from New Zealand follows Ricky, a foster child who triggers a manhunt when he flees into the wilderness with his guardian, Hector. Rated PG-13.

▪  Feb. 10, Omar. The romantic drama from Palestine centers on a Palestinian baker in the West Bank. Not rated.

▪  Feb. 24, 10.000 Km. The romantic drama from Spain tells the story of a couple trying to navigate a long-distance relationship. Rated R.

▪  March 10, Wild Tales. The comedy/drama from Argentina/Spain includes six short stories of everyday people pushed to extremes. Rated R.

▪  March 24, Finding Vivian Maier. The U.S. documentary explores the life of the enigmatic street photographer, who gained renown after her death. Not rated.

▪  April 7, You Won’t Get This Life Again. The coming-of-age film from India follows three friends on a trip to Spain. Not rated.

▪  April 21, The Tale of Princess Kaguya. The animated film from Japan centers on a tiny girl found in a bamboo stalk. it’s based on Japanese folklore. Rated PG.

▪  May 12, Toni Erdmann. In the German-Austrian comedy, a father tries to reconnect with his workaholic daughter by creating an outlandish alter ego. Rated R.

For more information, go to tricityfilmclub.org.

