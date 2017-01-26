For Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, concert theme of ‘reconciliation’ is no accident

The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers performances planned next week in Richland will focus on reconciliation.
The theme and the timing of the show — the latest in the group’s 2016-17 season — are no accident.
“When we were programming this (concert), it was back before the November presidential election. Regardless of who was going to win, we knew there was going to be a lot of anger and upset,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director.
So a concert focused on peace, healing and community seemed like a good idea.
Reg Unterseher, conductor of the Women’s Choir
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4 at First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. A 3 p.m. matinee also is offered Feb. 4.
The concert will feature the Mastersingers’ Women’s Choir and Boys’ Choir.
The two groups — each with about 25 voices — will perform some pieces on their own, plus two together.
The joint pieces are A Blessing of Cranes by Abbie Betinis, based on the story of a Japanese girl facing cancer after radiation exposure from the Hiroshima atomic bomb, and Hope for Resolution by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory, written to mark the end of Apartheid and the beginning of reconciliation in South Africa.
Watch for a multimedia surprise during A Blessing of Cranes.
A concert focused on peace, healing and community seemed like a good idea after the November elections.
Reg Unterseher, conductor of the Women’s Choir, said the tone of the concert is hopeful, with plenty of reflection and joyous moments.
“Concerts like this — it’s easy for them to become dark. This is not a dark concert. There’s a lot of uplift and looking forward,” he said.
Choral music itself is a reminder of the beauty that comes in working together, Unterseher said.
“It takes a variety of sounds, a variety of vocal color, to make the richness of a choir,” he told the Herald. “It’s a different than any of (the members) singing by themselves. That idea of strength through diversity is really illustrated by a big bunch of people singing together.”
Along with serving as conductor of the Women’s Choir, Unterseher is Mastersingers associate conductor.
The Boy’s Choir is led by Kurtis McFadden and JoLyn Glenn.
Justin Raffa, artistic director
Raffa said he expects audience members to walk away from the performances feeling inspired. In times of turmoil, the role of groups like his goes deeper than simply entertaining.
“We are trying to do what we can as an arts organization to help people heal and find paths forward together,” he said. “That’s a role art has played and we hope will continue to play — bringing about healing and understanding.”
Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Children in kindergarten through high school are admitted for free. So are people attending their first Mastersingers show — just let an official know at the door.
Tickets are available at midcolumbiamastersingers.org, at the Mastersingers office and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet, both in Richland, and at the door.
The rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the church is open to the public as a pay-what-you-can performance.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments