Mid-Columbia events for Jan. 27-Feb. 5

fri | Jan. 27
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m. Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal: Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Songs by Stevie Nicks to James Taylor. Call 509-946-9328.
Eight Second Ride, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tri-Cities country band. Call 509-943-1173.
Scratchdog String Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bluegrass from Portland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Classic and current country, folk, pop and rock. Call 509-539-7271.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15 Mel Brooks’ musical comedy about a show designed to be a flop. Call: 509-529-3683.
sat | Jan. 28
Art
Third Annual Shop Hop, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $5. Meet at 8:30 for coffee and donuts, and to receive your passports. From 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. get discounts at 13 shops. Return at 4:30 for show and tell, door prizes and refreshments. Call 509-943-2552.
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8-9:30 p.m. Joker's, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 28 to Jan. 28, Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. $7 Jokers hosts the biggest weekly salsa dance party in the Tri-Cities. 509-943-1173 1/28, 2/4 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Little Star That Could, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Camerata Musica: The Byrd Ensemble, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Ten-member a capella group presents 16th century Flemish music. Free; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Progressive bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
River City Roots/Landrace/Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae from Spokane, Pullman, Tri-Cities. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Buy Local, Give Local, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Road, Benton City. Donation only. Tasting fees waived and 10 percent discounts for anyone bringing in a donation item or cash donation to the Benton Franklin Humane Society. Bring your furry friend or their adoption papers to double the discount. Call 509-545-9588.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
2017 Rod Ostboe Memorial Gymnastics Invitational, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Over 400 Northwest athletes will compete in event honoring Rod Ostboe, a teacher, coach and friend of thousands of Tri-City area gymnasts.
Eugene Generals at Tri-City Outlaws, 7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Junior hockey. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
'Our Lady of the Tortilla,' 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. Call 509-943-1991.
'The Producers,' 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15. Call: 509-529-3683.
sun | Jan. 29
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 3-5:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27-$55 general; $15 students. Call 509-943-6602.
Sports
Eugene Generals at Tri-City Outlaws, 4 p.m. Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Junior hockey. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
2017 Rod Ostboe Memorial Gymnastics Invitational, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Over 400 Northwest athletes will compete in event honoring Rod Ostboe, a teacher, coach and friend of thousands of Tri-City area gymnasts.
Theater
'Our Lady of the Tortilla,' 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. Call 509-943-1991.
'The Producers,' 2 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15. Call: 509-529-3683.
mon | Jan. 30
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 31
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | Feb. 1
Nightlife
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
thu | Feb. 2
Comedy
Jeremy Whitman, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Seattle comic is a founding member of the Just Another Hangover Tour. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
'Our Lady of the Tortilla,' 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. Call 509-943-1991.
fri | Feb. 3
Comedy
Jeremy Whitman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker's, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, titles not yet announced, 7 and 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mastersingers: ‘Reconciliation,’ 7:30 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 advance, $25 door, K-12 free. Joint concert with women’s Choir and boys’ choir. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Groove Principal, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Ambient music. Call 509-946-9328.
Strengthen What Remains/Stealing Spoons/Four on the Floor, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Seattle Ravens at Tri-City Outlaws, 7 p.m. Feb. 3 to Feb. 3, Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $10 and up The Seattle Ravens take on the Tri-City Outlaws.www.ticketmaster.com/ 2/3 7 p.m.
Theater
‘Annie,’ 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $57-$82. Musical adapted from comic strip that ran from 1924-2010. www.ticketmaster.com.
‘Seussical the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $12-$15. A musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ books. Call 509-967-6500.
'The Producers,' 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15. Call: 509-529-3683.
sat | Feb. 4
Comedy
Brad Upton, 6:30-11 p.m., Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. Cost: $30. Benefit for Richland High Class of 2017 drug- and alcohol-free graduation party. Event also includes silent auction, dessert dash. E-mail rhsbombers2017@gmail.com or call 509-554-6543.
Jeremy Whitman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker's, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Mastersingers: ‘Reconciliation,’ 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. Cost: $22 advance, $25 door, K-12 free. Joint concert with women’s choir and boys’ choir. Call 509-460-1766.
The Romantics, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and the Brahms Double Concerto for Violin & Cello.
Nightlife
Rain City Ramblers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Bluegrass/string band. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 8-10 p.m., Copper Top Tap House, 5453 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick. First anniversary celebration. Bring your own food or have it delivered; complimentary snacks. Call 509-539-7271.
Film
‘Saving Faith,’ 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $5-$5.50 Faith-based romantic comedy. Call 509-786-2180.
Planetarium shows, titles not yet announced, 2 and 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Sports
Medicine Hat Tigers at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
'Our Lady of the Tortilla,' 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Seussical the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $12-$15. A musical journey through many of Dr. Seuss’ books. Call 509-967-6500.
'The Producers,' 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15. Call: 509-529-3683.
sun Feb. 5
Art
Felicia Follum/Empty Bowls reception, 1-3 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd, Richland. Free. Call 509-943-9815.
Theater
'Our Lady of the Tortilla,' 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. Call 509-943-1991.
'The Producers,' 2 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach. Cost: $15. Call: 509-529-3683.
