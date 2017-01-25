National tour of ‘Annie’ comes to Kennewick on Feb. 3

The latest Broadway show to stop in Kennewick will have toes tapping to familiar tunes and hearts melting at a classic story of love, hope and family.
The U.S. national tour of Annie comes to The Retter & Company Theatre at the Toyota Center on Feb. 3. It’s presented by Jam Theatricals.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.
The tour stars 11-year-old Florida native Tori Bates in the title role of the orphan Annie, along with Gilgamesh Taggett as Oliver Warbucks and Casey Prins as Grace Farrell.
Erin Fish takes on the iconic Miss Hannigan, with Michael Santora as Rooster, Mallory King as Lily and Jeffrey B. Duncan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Two rescue pups, terrier mixes Sunny and Macy, star as Annie’s dog Sandy.
Annie centers on a young orphan whose spunk and charm win the heart of an eccentric billionaire.
The musical is based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie. It made its Broadway debut in 1977, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical.
Its signature songs include Maybe, It’s the Hard Knock Life, You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and the beloved song Tomorrow.
Tickets to the Kennewick show range from $37 to $82. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
