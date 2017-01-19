Cyber Art 509 debuts new exhibit in Richland

Cyber Art 509 has a new show at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
Paintings and photos by Ed David, Linda Hoover, Dave Poynter, Deb Kasparek, Cindy Rutherford, Maya Shaw, Linda St George, Barbara Sutton, Gail Roadhouse, Jan Taylor, Patrick Calvey, Sophie Calvey, Carol Betker, Apple Li, Pam Sharp, Patricia Fleming and Patrick Fleming will be on display through February.
The exhibit is free and appropriate for all ages.
For more information on Cyber Art 509, an online artists’ cooperative, go to cyberart509.com or find the group on Facebook.
