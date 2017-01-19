Pageant for ‘differently-abled’ girls set Jan. 28 in Prosser

A pageant for “differently-abled” girls from kindergarten to age 30 is planned Jan. 28 in Prosser.
The Washington Shining Star Pageant is at Bethel Church in Prosser.
The pageant is for fun. “Our goal is to give each girl a chance to shine for a day. A chance to celebrate what makes them special,” the website said.
Each girl gets a shirt, a trophy and a crown. Cost is $25, although scholarships are available for those who would struggle to pay
For more information, go to shiningstarpageantwa.com.
