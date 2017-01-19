Camerata Musica to present Byrd Ensemble on Jan. 28 in Richland

Camerata Musica is presenting the Byrd Ensemble on Jan. 28 in Richland.
The Seattle-based professional group of 10 singers focuses on chamber vocal music, particularly Renaissance harmonic styles, a news release said. Markdavin Obenza is the director.
The acclaimed group, part of Scribe Records, has made six records. The Richland show will include acapella works by Renaissance composers Gombert, Isaac, Josquin, Crecquillon, and Senfl.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Battelle Auditorium on Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s campus.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts. The group doesn’t charge admission, and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating.
The group’s patrons — who donate $100 or more a year — are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis
Comments