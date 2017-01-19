Arts & Entertainment

January 19, 2017 6:37 PM

Groove Principal to perform at ‘Halfway to Thunder’ party

Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Drive, plans a Halfway to Thunder party Jan. 25.

Like the summertime Thunder on the Island series at the Kennewick hotel, the event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and is free.

Groove Principal will perform.

