Walla Walla Symphony plans free family concert Jan. 22

The Walla Walla Symphony is presenting its annual Free Family Concert & Foodraiser at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Cordiner Hall at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
Admission is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item. The symphony will perform under the direction of Paul Luongo. Several guest performers will be on hand.
The show will run about 45 minutes and is family friendly.
A free instrument “petting zoo” will be set up at 2 p.m. in the lobby, with families invited to try out instruments.
Comments