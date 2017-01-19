Tri-Cities Sportsman Show set Jan. 20-22 at TRAC

The 24th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show runs Jan. 20-22 at TRAC in Pasco.
The event includes more than 100 exhibitor booths, plus attractions and activities for all ages.
Hours are from 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22.
New this year is an exhibit featuring live wild animals, from tigers to a cougar, lynx, bobcat and reptiles.
Other attractions and activities range from the The Northwest Big Game display, to an archery shoot, outdoor cooking camp, a fishing pond and an air rifle range for kids and a variety of seminars.
Hunters are invited bring their trophies to be scored, with the chance to win prizes.
Admission is $9 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are free.
On Jan. 20, people 60 and older get in for $4.50, and on Jan. 22, kids ages 6 to 12 get in for $3.50. A military discount is available.
For more information, go to ShuylerProductions.com.
