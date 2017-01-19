Battelle Film Club’s new series kicks off Jan. 27

Battelle Film Club’s latest series kicks off Jan. 27 with New Zealand’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
All films are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland.
Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Series passes to all the films are $16.
All foreign language films are subtitled in English.
Here’s the schedule: Jan. 27, Hunt for the Wilderpeople from New Zealand; Feb. 10, Omar from Palestine; Feb. 24, 10.000 Km from Spain; March 10, Wild Tales from Argentina/Spain; March 24, Finding Vivian Maier from the U.S.; April 7, You Won’t Get This Life Again from India; April 21, The Tale of Princess Kaguya from Japan; and May 12, Toni Erdmann from Germany/Austria/Romania.
