January 19, 2017 5:21 PM

Bette Midler tribute show planned Jan. 20-22 in Richland

The original production The Best of Bette… A Tribute to the Divine Miss M will run Jan. 20-22 at the Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.

The show pays tribute to Bette Midler “by replicating her infamous stage show and reprising her long list of popular songs,” a news release said.

The performances will raise money for ACT’s theater expansion project.

Cathy Kelly wrote and stars in the show, with musical arrangement by Steve Haberman and accompaniment by 7 Wheel Drive, and vocalists Kimber Keel and Trish Thompson.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 22.

General seating is $25 per person, with preferred table seating available for $50 per person.

Tickets are available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org or by calling 509-943-6027.

