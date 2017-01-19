Kennewick singer has big voice and something to say

Mia Lenay can sing.
Really sing.
She has a rich, soulful voice — one that’s caught the attention of artists from Bow Wow to T-Pain.
And she uses it to say something.
Her latest song, Strongest Ones — which has a new video directed by Nolan Molt that’s making a mark online — is a meditation on love and resiliency.
And her new self-titled alternative R&B album, set to be released in the spring, is filled with tracks that aim to uplift as much as they entertain.
“You can listen to her songs and groove to them, because they have soul. But then when you listen to the words and think about what she’s saying, she’s saying some real stuff,” said Bryson Foster, the album’s producer.
“That combination of catchy R&B sounds mixed with really raw and authentic lyrics — it creates a realistic illustration of life, that a lot of times the best stuff comes out of the worst things,” he said.
Lenay, 24, lives in Kennewick. She’s been writing music and performing for years.
In elementary school, she sang in a choir and even qualified for a singing competition in Spokane.
But it wasn’t until high school that her gift truly started to blossom.
Lenay took part in Miss Tri-Cities, she’s performed at venues around the region and beyond, and she’s opened for artists from Ginuwine to T-Pain and Bow Wow.
Her first big solo performance was at an assembly at Kennewick High. Lenay had been humming in class one day when a friend heard her and secretly signed her up to audition.
“Before I knew it, I was sitting in sixth period class and got a note that said, ‘You have an audition (for the assembly) today,’ ” Lenay said. “It was nerve racking, but I found out how much fun it was.”
She hasn’t slowed down since.
Lenay took part in Miss Tri-Cities, she’s performed at venues around the region and beyond, and she’s opened for artists from Ginuwine to T-Pain and Bow Wow.
Along with the upcoming Mia Lenay, she has two other albums to her name. Her second album includes the song Price Tag, which earned national radio airplay and acclaim.
On her new album, she’s working with the Tacoma-based Foster, a longtime friend.
And she’s keeping it simple.
“The album, musically, has a lot of acoustic touches,” she said. “Acoustic guitar, light drums, a good smooth tempo with a good bass.”
The songs are based on her own experiences and stories, plus those she’s heard from others.
“I try to make my music (relatable) from high school to senior homes to playing in the clubs. I want to make sure anybody and everybody can feel good with it,” she said. “It’s music that ignites something.”
Lenay said her parents, Aimee and Rosendo, and her three sisters have all been great supports as she makes her way in the music world.
Before her first big performance, at that high school assembly, her mom gave her some advice.
“She said, ‘Go up there and have fun. If you get nervous, keep going,’ ” Lenay said. “Waiting for my name to be called was (scary). But as soon as I got up there and the music started, it all went away.”
The stage felt like home. Still does.
Lenay said she loves her work and will keep at it. She hopes her story and her music inspire.
“I’m an average girl out of the Tri-Cities who has a dream, and I’m very confident I’m going to be able to accomplish that,” she said. “I want to be that positive light for others.”
To stay up to date on Lenay’s music, find her on Facebook under Mia Lenay. Her music is available on multiple platforms, from iTunes to Google Play.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments