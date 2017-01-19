What’s happening in Tri-Cities Jan. 20-29

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri Jan. 20
Comedy
Tyrone Hawkins, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-6276.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@
yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
American Honey Band, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Wabi Sabi, jazz fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Daring Greatly, Steve Miller Tribute band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Sports
Kootenay Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘The Best of Bette — A Tribute to the Divine Miss M,’ 2 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $25. Table seating sold out this night. Cathy Kelly presents and fun evening of music and theater as she pays tribute to Bette Midler. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St. Cost: $15. A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Call 509-529-3683.
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
‘The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told,’ 7-8 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $32 for adults; $20 for students; $20 for ages 12 and under. Pirates of the Caribbean meets Whose Line is it Anyway?, with boatloads of laughs for kids and grownups. Help the crew fill in the blanks and watch as they improvise a musical adventure based on your suggestions. Call 509-529-6500.
sat Jan. 21
Comedy
Tyrone Hawkins, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Tracy Spring concert, 7-10:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $14 for general admission and $12 for seniors, students and members. Call 509-528-2215.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, jazz favorites, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Brad Parsons Band, Americana from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Author Signing: Dennis Dauble, noon-2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Books: $11.95 to $17. Local author will sign copies of his latest book, One More Last Cast, in addition to the award-winning Fishes of the Columbia Basin and The Barbless Hooks. Call 509-736-1414.
Night of Wishes 2017, 7-9 p.m., Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $10. Light up the sky with hundreds of Chinese lanterns. All proceeds will go to a local family in the process of adoption.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘The Best of Bette — A Tribute to the Divine Miss M,’ 2 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $25. Cathy Kelly presents and fun evening of music and theater as she pays tribute to Bette Midler. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Call 509-529-3683.
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | jan. 22
Theater
‘The Best of Bette — A Tribute to the Divine Miss M,’ 2 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $25. Cathy Kelly presents and fun evening of music and theater as she pays tribute to Bette Midler. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
mon Jan. 23
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue Jan. 24
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed Jan. 25
Music
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu Jan. 26
Art
Brushes and a Bottle, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Road, Richland. Cost: $40. Receive step-by-step instructions to create a painting while enjoying wine (wine not included in ticket price). Call 509-396-4798.
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Kodo Drummers, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Exploring the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum. Cost: $12-$49.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri Jan. 27
Comedy
Myles Weber, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal - Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Songs by Stevie Nicks to James Taylor. Call 509-946-9328.
Eight Second Ride, 9:30 p.m., Jokers Night Club, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tri-Cities country band. Call 509-943-1173.
Scratchdog String Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bluegrass from Portland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe returns to the Kitchen, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Classic and current country, folk, pop and rock. Call 509-539-7271.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
sat Jan. 28
Music
Camerata Musica: The Byrd Ensemble, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Ten-member a capella group presents 16th century Flemish music. Free; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Progressive bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi - Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Fresh funk and inspired jams. Call 509-946-9328.
River City Roots/Landrace/Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae from Spokane, Pullman, Tri-Cities. Call 509-946-9328.
Special Event
Buy Local, Give Local, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Road, Benton City. Donation only. Tasting fees waived and 10 percent discounts for anyone bringing in a donation item or cash donation to the Benton Franklin Humane Society. Bring your furry friend or their adoption papers to double the discount. Call 509-545-9588.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
2017 Rod Ostboe Memorial Gymnastics Invitational, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Over 400 Northwest athletes will compete in event honoring Rod Ostboe, a teacher, coach and friend of thousands of Tri-City area gymnasts.
Eugene Generals at Tri-City Outlaws, 7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
sun Jan. 29
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 3-5:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27-$55 general; $15 students. Call 509-943-6602.
Sports
Eugene Generals at Tri-City Outlaws, 7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
2017 Rod Ostboe Memorial Gymnastics Invitational, Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Over 400 Northwest athletes will compete in event honoring Rod Ostboe, a teacher, coach and friend of thousands of Tri-City area gymnasts.
Theater
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic-American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
Comments