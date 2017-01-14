Broadway hit ‘Once’ comes to Kennewick on Jan. 19

Mackenzie Lesser-Roy saw the musical Once on Broadway when she was 15 or 16 years old.
She loved it so much, she went back a second time. And she dreamed about one day performing in it herself, although she didn’t see that happening for several years.
Turned out she’d have her chance sooner than expected.
Lesser-Roy, 21, is part of the Broadway hit’s national tour, which makes a stop in Kennewick on Jan. 19.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Retter & Company Theatre at the Toyota Center.
Lesser-Roy plays “Girl,” a Czech woman who meets an Irish busker in Dublin and finds in him a musical soul mate.
“It’s a simple love story, but it’s complex as well,” Lesser-Roy said.
And the music is something special.
“I still listen to it outside of the show, even though I sing it every night,” she said.
Once is based on the beloved indie film of the same name, starring Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.
The pair wrote the songs, including the Academy Award-winning Falling Slowly, a wistfully sad and achingly beautiful meditation on love and hope.
The Broadway version won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The soundtrack also won the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Lesser-Roy said audience members will be in for an emotional ride.
“When I saw the show years ago, I’d never laughed so hard and cried just as hard. It will really get you. It will make you laugh in moments you’re not expecting and cry in moments you’re not expecting,” she said.
Lesser-Roy has performing in her blood. The daughter of an actor and a musician, she was in dance, music and acting lessons from the time she was a little girl.
Her first memorable performance was in a second-grade play — a cabaret of sorts featuring songs from classic musicals.
“There was an emcee position — a character who introduced every song. That was me. I had a ton of lines. I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I loved it. I took it so seriously. That’s when I realized, this is something I think I want to do,” she said.
The New York native studied musical theater in college, but left in her junior year to go on the road with Once.
It was scary at first taking the leap, but she hasn’t looked back.
“The first word that comes to mind is ‘rewarding,’” she said of the tour experience. “I have learned so much being out on the road. ...This has been my dream since before I can remember.”
Lesser-Roy has been on tour for a year, with a few more months to go.
She’s interested in TV and film work, but she imagines musical theater will always be part of her life.
She loves the challenge, the chance to improve each night, the connection with the audience.
“It’s an incredible feeling — being able to look out on the audience and have them receive a story you’re going to tell. I love having that responsibility,” she said. “Theater has this incredible capability of changing people’s lives in ways you don’t even know. I am really honored to be in that position.”
Tickets for Once starts at $27. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Performance of the acclaimed Broadway musical Once.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Where: Retter & Company Theatre at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Cost: Tickets starts at $27. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
