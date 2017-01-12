Little Theatre of Walla Walla presenting ‘The Producers’

Little Theatre of Walla Walla is presenting the acclaimed Broadway musical The Producers in January and February.
Performances are at 7:30 Jan. 20-21, 27-28, Feb. 3-4 and 10-11, with 2 p.m. matinees on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.
Tickets are $15.
Brian Hatley is directing, with producers Mike and Lynn Rose and choreography by Raffaele Exiana. The cast includes Robert Randall, Isaiah Stodola, Jimmy Vaughn, Topher Murphy, Shane Rasmussen and Elena Janis.
The Producers centers on Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom, who have plans to strike it rich by producing a Broadway bomb. But the show ends up being a success, foiling their scheme and bringing chaos — and plenty of laughs and fun.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla is at 1130 E. Sumach St, Walla Walla.
For more information, go to ltww.org.
